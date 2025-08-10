ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $39,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 911,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 4.1%

NOBL opened at $103.33 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

