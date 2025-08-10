Prothena FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by Chardan Capital

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital analyst R. Li now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.55). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prothena from $78.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Prothena Trading Down 0.4%

Prothena stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.03. Prothena has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative net margin of 2,929.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in Prothena by 16.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

