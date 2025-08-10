Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 33493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Suresh Krishna purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,054.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,093.71. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.



Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

