PSQ (PSQH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect PSQ to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 259.58% and a negative net margin of 187.14%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. On average, analysts expect PSQ to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSQ Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PSQH stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. PSQ has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at PSQ

In other PSQ news, Director Willie Langston bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 274,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,813.20. This trade represents a 10.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of PSQ worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

