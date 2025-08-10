Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QIPT stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

QIPT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.70 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,529 shares during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical accounts for 2.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 6.83% of Quipt Home Medical worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

