Raymond James Financial Estimates ADENTRA FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.74.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADE

ADENTRA Price Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for ADENTRA (TSE:ADE)

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.