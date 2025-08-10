Raymond James Financial Estimates ADENTRA FY2026 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.74.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

