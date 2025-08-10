Rekor Systems (REKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.09% and a negative return on equity of 139.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REKR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rekor Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REKR Free Report ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of Rekor Systems worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

