Rekor Systems (REKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.09% and a negative return on equity of 139.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. On average, analysts expect Rekor Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REKR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
