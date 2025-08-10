Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. Makes New $267.78 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,855,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,782,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 42.8% of Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,788 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 896,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,382,000 after purchasing an additional 567,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

