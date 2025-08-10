Rep. Cleo Fields Buys NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in NVIDIA stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $170,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock worth $862,095,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.