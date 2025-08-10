Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:OR FY2026 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$41.87 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$22.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.34.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

