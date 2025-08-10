Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ericsson Q1 Earnings

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ericsson in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Ericsson’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ericsson’s FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERIC. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Ericsson Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Ericsson has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 72.8% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

