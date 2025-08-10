Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 10443047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,752,293 shares of company stock worth $436,586,556 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after buying an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

