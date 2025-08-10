Rovida Investment Management Ltd Purchases 50,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Rovida Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,328,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,065,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,316,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,227 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,978,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,649,000.

NYSE KWEB opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.17.

