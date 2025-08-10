Rovida Investment Management Ltd Purchases 50,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Rovida Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rovida Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,328,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,065,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,316,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,227 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,978,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,649,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE KWEB opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.17.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.