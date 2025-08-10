Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $90.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 38.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.23 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.