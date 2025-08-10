Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.34, with a volume of 51320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.70.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

