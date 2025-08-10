Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.