Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 485,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

