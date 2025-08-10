Savvy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

