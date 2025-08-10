Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.