Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBUX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,861,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,547,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 336.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

TBUX opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

