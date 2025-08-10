Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $236.52 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.89.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
