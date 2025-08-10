Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $599,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $183.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

