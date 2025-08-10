Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $409,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,326,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.75 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

