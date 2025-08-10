Savvy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

Savvy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAGG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAGG opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.26.

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

