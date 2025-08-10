Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $355,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.