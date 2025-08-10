Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,419 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

