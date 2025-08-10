Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUSF. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 360,932 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 102,354 shares during the period.
Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AUSF stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $45.92.
Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile
The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.