Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUSF. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 360,932 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 102,354 shares during the period.

Shares of AUSF stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

