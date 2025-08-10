Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

