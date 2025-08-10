Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 589,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 113,464 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

