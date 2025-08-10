Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,206 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

