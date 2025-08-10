Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.