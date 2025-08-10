Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,420,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 276,390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,543,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 898,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 333,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.