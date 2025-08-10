Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

