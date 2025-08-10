SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This represents a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 237,126 shares of company stock valued at $20,082,409. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

