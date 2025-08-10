Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IJH opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

