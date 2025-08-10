Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,614 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.