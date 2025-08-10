Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,491 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CTA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.