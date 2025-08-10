Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 5.1%

FUN opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $930.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $224,649.81. Following the sale, the director owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $271,368.18. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 664,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,288,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 250.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 113,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

