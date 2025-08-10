Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

