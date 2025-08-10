Smart Money Group LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

