Smart Money Group LLC Sells 8,343 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $642.94. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

