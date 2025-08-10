SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.35, but opened at $46.72. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 310,093 shares.

The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.74. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

