SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Northland Capmk upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $13.16. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 82,996,046 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,096,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,818.80. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $744,400.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 48.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 6,249.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 26.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.