SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SoundHound AI stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 171.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $1,039,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $602,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 477,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,570. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 48.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 6,249.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Capmk raised SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

