Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 16.9% – Time to Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) dropped 16.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 2,640,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 822% from the average daily volume of 286,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

