SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

