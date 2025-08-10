SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,976 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

