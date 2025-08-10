SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

