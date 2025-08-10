Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share and revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.01 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sphere Entertainment to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 2.8%
SPHR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sphere Entertainment
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
