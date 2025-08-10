SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $209.38 and last traded at $204.98, with a volume of 15269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after buying an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

